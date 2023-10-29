Chief Achadu Donates Money and Food Items to Benue Robbery Victims

Chief Mike Achadu a Chieftain of the APC and philanthropist during the weekend donated items worth millions of naira to the victims of Benue armed robbery.

Achadu was accompanied by other APC chieftains from the 9 local government of Bunue South in a courtesy visit to the Ochi Idoma

Achadu while making the presentation to Ochi Idoma said the donation become necessary so as to cushion the effect of the armed robbery incident.

Achadu condemned in strong terms the attack on the Idoma people of Benue South and call for calm and prayers against the enemies of the state saying banditry, killing and armed robbery will soon be a thing of the past.

Achadu also made a cash donation to the Ochi Idoma for onward disbursement to all victims of the attack, while extending his condolences he also enjoined the people of the state to join hands in supporting President Tinubu’s administration in his fight to end the insecurity problems across the Nigeria states.

READ ALSO: Abure sacks aides after supreme court loss

Ochi Idoma while accepting the cash gift urged other Bunue sons to toe the footstep of Achadu.

Ochi Idoma described Achadu as a proud illustrious son and asked others to join hand with him in such gesture so as to move the state forward.

Recall that the robbery attack in Benue led to death of security personnels and innocent Nigerians.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com