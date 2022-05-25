After hours of siege, EFCC arrests Okorocha

By Andrew Orolua

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arrested former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Though the operatives arrived at Okorocha premises in Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday, they were able to effect his arrest at about 6.48pm.

The senator representing Imo west had earlier declined to be taken away by the operatives, insisting that he will not submit himself to the anti-graft agency without a warrant.

But security operatives had broken the entrance doors to get into the home of the former governor, DailyTimes gathered.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesperson, said they were at the house in order to bring the former governor to stand trial before a federal high court in Abuja.

At the residence, things took a different turn after supporters of the Imo west senator thronged the premises, singing and chanting Okorocha’s praises.

The security operatives then fired into the air after the supporters refused to leave when they were asked to.

The operatives also chased everyone away, including staff of the senator and journalists.

The EFCC had, on January 31, filed a 17-count charge against the former Imo governor before a federal high court in Abuja.

According to the EFCC, the former Imo governor who is seeking to contest the presidency, allegedly conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and five companies to steal N2.9 billion in public funds.

Aside from Okorocha, other defendants listed are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The case which is before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja has not taken off as attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

Two weeks ago, the trial court Judge, Justice Ekwo, had warned that the court would not grant any further adjournment to the agency if it failed to serve the former governor with a court summons.

“In the circumstances, the commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial,” Uwujaren said.

