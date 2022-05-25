INEC, ICPC to prosecute candidates with forged certificates -Yakubu

By Tunde Opalana

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is prepared to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to prosecute candidates of political parties that submit to the Commission forged academic credentials.

The chairman said INEC will not only disqualify such aspirants or nullify their elections if they win, they will be handed over to anti- corruption agencies for prosecution, DailyTimes gathered.

He said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a meeting on the Collaboration for Effective Tax Compliance of Political Office Holders, convened at the instance of the Joint Tax Board (JTB).

“We are already collaborating with the ICPC which is prosecuting candidates who submitted fake or forged academic credentials to INEC, as a result of which elections were nullified by the Election Petition Tribunals.

“Beyond the nullification of elections, such persons should be prosecuted. And I am happy that the ICPC is handling that responsibility.

“Let me assure you that INEC is in collaboration with ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau in our efforts to make Nigeria a better place and to ensure that persons who are elected comply with the laws of the land and are suitably qualified to hold public trust.

“Nigeria must be a democratic nation for all and not just a plutocracy for a few people, who end up evading taxes.

“So I want to thank you and be rest assured of our willingness to collaborate with you,” said the chairman.

He also pledged INEC’s commitment to relevant agencies, to ensure that public office holders complied with the country’s constitution and relevant laws, including tax.

“But we understand the importance of this collaboration and we will collaborate with you.

“All candidates for elected offices are required to complete the INEC nomination forms and to swear to an affidavit that they have fully and faithfully provided the requisite information to the commission.

“We will collaborate with sister agencies to provide whatever information you require to facilitate your constitutional roles.

“Leadership comes with enormous responsibilities, at both the executive and legislative levels and persons entrusted with that responsibility must respect the constitution and laws of this country.”

