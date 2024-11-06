7th NDIS: President Tinubu calls for global partnerships to drive national development

The 7th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit has opened in Abuja with an urgent call by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on all Nigerians in the Diaspora to take active roles in building a resilient economy to fast track prosperity for National Development.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said this year’s summit, with the theme, “Adapting Stability through Diaspora Investment: Navigating the Path to Prosperity,” resonates with the Presidential agenda of spreading prosperity to all Nigerians at home and those in the Diaspora.

Sen. Akume, highlighted the diaspora invaluable contributions to Nigeria’s progress, describing them as “torch-bearers of excellence, innovation, and resilience.” He asserted that Nigeria’s future depends on leveraging the knowledge, expertise, and global networks of its diaspora.

READ ALSO: Utuama’s intellectual input to governance…

“Your achievements are a source of pride for us all, and your potential to shape Nigeria’s future is undeniable,” he stated.

The President underscored his administration’s commitment to transformational reforms aimed at fostering economic stability, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market.

“Achieving stability and prosperity requires bold decisions, and we are taking strategic actions to place our nation on the right path,” he added.

Senator Victor Umeh, Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora, NGOs and Civil Sicieties, reinforced the importance of diaspora investments in national development, highlighting that the skills and expertise of Nigerians abroad are essential assets. He assured participants that the National Assembly stands ready to support diaspora initiatives through relevant legislations.

Hon. Sir Tochukwu Okere, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, emphasized that remittances from the diaspora rank second to oil and gas, contributing over $24 billion dollars annually to the economy. He expressed gratitude to the Diaspora and stressed the need to enhance sponsorship and leverage expertise to tackle current national challenges.

Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs represented by Amb Bolaji Akinremi, Director, Economic Cooperations, called for active engagement between the diaspora and the Nigerian government, urging attendees to utilize the Global Health Desk and the Nigerian Global Business Match Initiative to connect local businesses with international investors.

In her remarks, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, welcome participants and expressed special gratitude to those investing in Nigeria’s future across diverse sectors. She highlighted inspiring stories of Nigerian Diasporans making significant contributions abroad while maintaining strong ties to home country, Nigeria.

Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams acknowledged the summit’s evolution into a powerful platform that connects the diaspora with opportunities in Nigeria. “This seventh edition marks our successful journey, characterized by extraordinary success stories and unwavering commitment to national advancement,” she stated. She emphasized the vital role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and encouraged participants to leverage the summit for investment opportunities.

As the summit progresses, The Federal Government through NiDCOM reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with the diaspora to foster a stable, prosperous, and sustainable investment ecosystem in Nigeria.