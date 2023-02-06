2023 elections: Any anti-worker government will be voted out, says Civil servants’ union boss

By Joy Obakeye

The President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Tommy Okon, has expressed concerns over the scarcity of fuel and unavailabity of naira notes, stressing that the economic advisers to the government have failed in their capacities.

He disclosed this while speaking with newly elected executive members of Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN) in Lagos.

He explained that Nigeria could be a better nation with the right leadership that has the competence, capacity, content and capacity to move forward.

Speaking on the 2023 general election, the ASCSN president urged all NigerIan workers to get their PVCs and vote rightly for a competent candidate.

” Nigerians should also ensure they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to elect credible leaders that would move the country forward.”

“Nigeria is like a vehicle without an engine, and not yet uhuru for the incoming administration, because the next president is going to face the issues he never bargained for.

He stressed that, ” We in the labour movement don’t want to take chances because if we lead a protest, the government will cash in on that and say the economy is not conducive for the conduct of elections. We are very conscious of it. We are now applying a scientific approach to industrial relations.”

“Our PVC is our weapon and for any government that is anti-worker would be voted out, irrespective of religion, political affiliation, but conscious of someone who has the capacity, competency, capability and contents to deliver.

“Any government that is coming that will not show enormous concern for the workers should be ready to face the wrath of the workers. We are only keeping silent because we want this government to leave in peace so that nobody will accuse the labour union of sabotaging the government to achieve their plans to stop the conduct of elections,” he said.

