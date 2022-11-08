UK warns citizens against travelling to Borno, Rivers, 10 other Nigerian states

The United Kingdom has warned her citizens against travelling to some Nigerian States, including Abuja the nation’s capital, following the initial terror alert it issued last month.

Recall the UK, and the US recently warned their citizens to avoid essential Nigerian travel and avoid crowded places. Some of these countries citizens have reportedly been asked to consider leaving the country over an imminent terror alert.

In a travel advisory update released on Monday by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the UK government warned that from ‘Amber’ the citizens are ‘advised against all but essential travel’, urging the citizens to check the travel advisory regularly, DailyTimeNGR gathered.

“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added. The FCDO advice against travelling to other areas of Nigeria remains in place.

“The FCDO advises against all travel to Borno State, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states,” it said in the reviewed advisory on Monday, published on its site.

It listed other states as risks areas and only advised travels to the places on very essential basis.

“The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Bauchi State, Kano Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia, non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states, Plateau, and Taraba states,” the UK said.

