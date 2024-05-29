Stop using force, threats, engage Finland to mediate between us – BRGIE to Nigerian govt

The Biafra Republic Government In-Exile, BRGIE, has urged the federal government of Nigeria to engage its Finland counterpart for mediation to end the conflict in Biafraland.

BRGIE’s prime minister, Simon Ekpa in a statement on Tuesday while expressing concerns over the battle between the Biafra Liberation Army (Biafra defence forces) and the Nigerian army in the region.

Some stakeholders had continuously called on the Nigerian government to collaborate with the Finnish Government to extradite Ekpa, a pro-Biafran agitator who is a citizen of Finland and doubled as Prime Minister of Biafra government in Exile.

Recall that the Nigerian Senate in July, 2023 asked the FG to facilitate the extradition of the BRGIE’s prime minister for prosecution.

But Ekpa in his statement on Tuesday, opt for dialogue, saying everything is not by the “use of force and threats”.

Part of the statement reads, “You should engage Finland to be a mediator in the conflict and also mediate the peaceful exit of Biafra.

“I am standing very tall on our rights to self defence. Finland played a key role in the Namibia and South Africa conflict.

“But of course, you think everything is by the use of force and threats”.