Ramadan: HOWFI’s outreach in Abuja

The Husband of Widows Foundation International HOWFI, held a number of outreach events in Mpape this time, with the cooperation of His Excellency Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

HOWFI is a non-profit organization that has been properly registered with government agencies such as the CAC and SCUML.

HOWFI began as a Widows-centric organization. However, our years of on-the-ground experience with the intertwining issues that rights holders face has led to an increased focus on orphans and the less fortunate.

Through education, capacity building, entrepreneurship/empowerment programs, advocacy, and inspiring positive cultures, our mission is to contribute to sustainable grass-root community development by enhancing gender equality and improving the welfare of vulnerable groups such as widows, orphans, children, and youth.

Mr Dickson Chinatus, who spoke at the event, urged widows in particular not to give up on their wards, advising them to do everything they can to ensure that they are properly educated so that they can contribute to society.

He also advised people who use their children to engage in illicit activities to stop doing so and start over.

Food packages were distributed at the ceremony to help widows and the less priveleged.

Through education, capacity building, entrepreneurship/empowerment programs, advocacy, and inspiring positive cultures, our mission is to contribute to sustainable grass-root community development by enhancing gender equality and improving the welfare of vulnerable groups such as Widows, Orphans, Children, and Youths.

Howfi’s mission is to create and implement customized, long-term programs for successful capacity building and poverty reduction at the grassroots level, empowering women and youth, as well as communities, to become self-sufficient and empowered members of society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...