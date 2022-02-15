Philanthropy is a calling for every entrepreneur – Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, CEO, Clairhub

Philanthropy is one of the tools that can be used to make the world a better place, declared Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair, CEO, Clairhub Entreprises.

Okeke, a leading figure in the crypto market in Nigeria made the statement while reacting to questions from his followers during a live chat on his Instagram page.

“The world needs all the help humanity can render. That is why the world’s richest men and women commit part of their wealth to impact philanthropy,” Okeke noted.

Speaking further, he also avowed that it is not only billionaires that should be involved in philanthropy.

“Philanthropy should be like a religion which we all must practice. No matter your situation, you are better off than someone else, and hence, should endeavour to lend a helping hand,” said the CEO of Clairhub.

He further disclosed his charitable activities.

“I have a private organization of friends and family that work silently to sponsor orphaned teens through school, as well as provide financial and medical aid to orphanages,” he revealed.

Okeke, who started his work life as a multi-level marketer in 2017 and later became an entrepreneur when he founded Clairhub, had over the past three years proved his mettle as a go-getter with the way he has grown his company, Clairhub, into a multifaceted business concern.

“While Clairhub is renowned for crypto trading, the company has other subsidiaries that engage in other business activities,” he asserted.

The Clairhub CEO further added: “We offer crypto training to our teeming customers, just as well, we help them in sending payment across the globe, especially to Asia and Europe. In the same vein, we offer robust social media services in addition to web and graphic designs services.”

