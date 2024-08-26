Onyeme urges Ndokwa West new PDP EXCO to keep party united

By Nosa Akenzua

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme, FCA, has advised the newly sworn in People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Exco for Ndokwa West Local Government Area to keep the party strongly united for it to make meaningful impact in the local government area.

Onyeme gave the advice at the weekend when the new Executive visited him in Asaba.

He said for the party to stay strong and make meaningful impact during elections, the exco must be focused and united, just as he urged them to use their position to woo others to join the party.

According to Onyeme,”I want to welcome you, the new exco to my office today, and also congratulate you on your successful election as executives of our great party at the local government level.

READ ALSO: Deputy Speaker, Kalu Felicitates Ex-Abia State…

“I want to use this opportunity to charge you to work together in unity and use your office to woo other people to our great party. You know that unity is strength and when you are united nothing will be impossible.

“In the build up to the 2023 election, so many things went wrong which affected our unity and some of our people left the party. But today, I want to charge you to bring them back to the party.

“I charge you to work closely with all political appointees from Ndokwa West and move the party to a great height so that in other elections, PDP will have greater victory far above what the party candidates scored in the 2023 general election.

The new Chairman of the party in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Chief Anselm Nzete, earlier in his speech, said the visit was to pledge their loyalty to the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme who is the leader of the party.

Nzete promised to do his best to build upon and surpass the foundation laid down by his predecessor, whom he said did very well during his tenure, and solicited the support of all party members to achieve greater results.

The new PDP exco in Ndokwa West Local Government Area include, Anselm Nzete, Chairman; Isicheli Azum, Deputy chairman; Friday Chibeze, secretary; Grace Ogum,treasurer; Grace Igwala, Asst. Secretary; Ogwu Onyeisachi, financial secretary, and Donatus Onyeme, publicity secretary.

Others are Victor E., Assistant publicity secretary; Monday A. Organizing secretary; Cletus A., Auditor; Richard Isama, legal adviser; Gladys Obi, woman leader; Ifeanyi Eze, youth leader; Clementina Onyeidu Ex-officio; Kingsley Omenogor, Ex-officio; Mercy Nzete, Ex-officio; Wilson Chibogu, Ex-officio and Victoria O. Ex-officio.