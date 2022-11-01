Ondo Landlady Allegedly Murders tenant with palm oil, throws body inside well

A 55-year-old woman, Cecilia Idowu has being arraigned before an Akure Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing her tenant, Stephen Haruna and dumping his body in a well at Oge area, Okeagbe, Akoko in Ondo State.

According to reports, the deceased died after he was given palm oil to drink at night.

Witnesses told the Nation that the suspect was arrested after the tenants body was discovered in the well located in front of her home.

Cecilia was arraigned on two counts charges of conspiracy and murder but she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police prosecutor, Simon Wada, told the court that the suspect conspired with others at large to commit the offence

He stated that palm oil the victim drank resulted to his death, adding that the suspect invited some persons to assist her dump the corpse.

He said, “My Lord, the woman and the deceased were the only occupants of the house and she confessed to seeing him when he returned home by 10:00pm.

“A calabash filled with palm oil was found in the woman’s apartment.”

He said the offence contravened Section 516 and 316 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2022

Wada urged the court to remand the suspect at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, lawyer to the suspect, A. Adedire, requested for an adjournment to enable him file a counter affidavit.

Presiding Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunnus, adjourned the case to October 31 for ruling on the remand application.

