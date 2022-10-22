Okowa: 200 Million Naira debt claims baseless , malicious – Green Assembly

The Green Assembly Initiative has expressed disappointment and shock over viral news publications on the 19th of October 2022, where the apex sociocultural youth organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide,Ohanaeze Youth Council OYC, while in a chat with media organisations, urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the People Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate to make good on his legal obligation to pay the contribution required of governors of Igbo descent, alleged that the Governor Okowa owed an aggregate debt of 200 million Naira.

Green Assembly Initiative in a statement signed by National President,Comrade Duke Alambouye said upon receipt of this news story, investigated and unravelled that this group was an imposter paid to propagate lies, baseless and malicious contents in an attempt to mar the good name of Governor ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the general elections in a bid confuse electorates who are waiting to vote for him come 2023.

The statement read in part;

“The Green Assembly Initiative has since reached out to Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the true National President of the youth wing of the apex socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide and appreciate him for condemning this mischievous act while setting the records straight that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is unarguable one of the highest funder of the group and a true son.

“The leadership of Green Assembly initiative wishes to use this opportunity to call for calm among the faithful supporters of Governor ifeanyi Okowa while also urging media organisations to always adopt the ethics and principles of journalism and recognise the important role they play by investigating the authenticity of groups and organisations before publishing especially at a very critical point in Nigeria’s history such as this.

“We also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to this unscrupulous elements using the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council name for mischievous purposes and others who believe they can spew lies and fake news to misinform Nigerians and get away it.

“The Green Assembly initiative hereby reiterate our total support for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and hereby wishes to use this medium to urge him to continue being the visionary leader with worthy legacies and focus on the clarion call to be part of the rescue mission of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...