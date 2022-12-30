Obaseki links unemployment, poverty to nation’s import-dependency

BY TITUS AKHIGBE

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has attributed the worsening unemployment and poverty in the country to bad economic policies by leaders and the nation’s over dependence on importation.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted that the country’s main challenge is not lack of money but bad leadership.

He said, “The reason why we have a lot of unemployment is because we would rather import what we consume than make them here.

“When you manufacture or grow what you consume, you’ll be able to now invest and employ people to produce those things, but when you import, your money goes to employ people who are outside the country.”

“We are poor because of the bad policies and decisions our leaders continue to make. Our problem is not money but a few people trying to keep the money to themselves to the detriment of everyone in the land,” the governor added.

Urging for a change of attitude among young people in the country, Obaseki further stated, “Our youths have to change their attitude to work. This attitude of not wanting to start small must change. People have come here, they will make the money and return to their countries and tomorrow, they will be richer than you. You don’t become rich in one day. You start small and overtime become rich.”

Assuring youths of the state government’s support to realise their fullest potential, the governor added, “We are encouraging people to grow feed products. We’ll give them the support. Communities should make land available. The government is prepared to support you and bring investments to your community if you create the environment for us to.”

