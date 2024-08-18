NYSC fights fraudulent mobilisation, set to prosecute 54 UNICAL graduates

…says bread hawker on graduation list

BY UKPONO UKPONG

In its continuous efforts to prevent unqualified graduates from getting the NYSC Certificate National Service, a total of Fifty-Four Corps members that were illegally mobilized by the University of Calabar, have been demobilized by the NYSC Management.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed disclosed this yesterday in Abuja. He also added that they would be prosecuted accordingly.

He said another nineteen (19) among them that initially registered online for mobilization have been prevented from service, while four (4) Certificates of National Service for other culprits were not produced by the Scheme.

This is in addition to the earlier One Hundred and One (101) certificates that were recently voided by the Scheme, making a total of One Hundred and Seventy-Eight (178).

The Director General also showered encomiums on the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Obi for her forthrightness to have earlier hinted the NYSC on the mobilization of unqualified graduates from her institution.

Speaking further, General Ahmed said NYSC would leave no stone unturned towards sanitizing its mobilisation process.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar came here to report that she observed some names appeared on the institution’s list and they ought not to have been there.

She checked the list the school gave us and I told her that their certificates would be invalidated. I give kudos to the Vice-Chancellor.

Previously, a bread seller was mobilized on the graduation list from the same institution, there are bad eggs in many places that generate matriculation numbers and courses for their candidates”, the DG said.

General Ahmed stated further that the Scheme would intensify its collaboration with all the Heads of Corps Producing Institutions and relevant stakeholders in the country in order to stop the menace.

He added that any failure in the mobilisation process from any school falls on the integrity of the management of such institution.

“Those who are responsible for imputing the data of graduates should be people of integrity”, General Ahmed said.

He used the opportunity to call on all employers of labour in the country to verify the authenticity of Certificates of National Service being presented for job placement from the NYSC.