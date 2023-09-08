NDDC Board: Ondo HostCom protest over appointments, give FG seven days ultimatum

threatens to shut down oil facilities, if…

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The Ondo State Host Community (HostCom) expressed strong opposition to the appointment of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde from Akure and Hon. Otito Atkase from Mahin kingdom to the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), their kingdom has no single drop of crude oil.

During a peaceful protest that take place in one of the Chevron platform at Opukaba Community in Ugbo kingdom on Wednesday Prince Ogundere Adejugba, Chairman of the HostCom and PRO Prince Adeoba stated that these nominees are not from the oil-producing community, contradicting the Legislative Act that stipulates the state’s representatives must originate from such communities in the Niger-Delta.

Adejugba highlighted that Ugbo kingdom is sole Oil producing Kingdom Community in ondo State.

“We are rejecting the two nominees based on the established laws of the NDDC. The HostCom has competent sons and daughters who can represent us on the board of the NDDC,” Adejugba said.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to review the NDDC Act before making nominations and assigning portfolios, expressing faith in the president’s commitment to the rule of law.

Adejugba highlighted the Ugbo Kingdom as the sole oil-producing community in Ondo state and warned the state government against conspiracies targeting the kingdom.

Give the seven days ultimatum he urged the federal government to withdraw the current nominee list and make fresh nominations from the Ugbo Kingdom, emphasizing that the HostCom will not accept any nominee from anon oil producing community

The Chairman warned that if the government fails to address their concerns, the HostCom may take matters into its own hands, with potential repercussions felt by all.

“Should the federal government persist in violating the law, we will support such actions, albeit with the intention of ensuring that their consequences are felt by all,” Adejugba and Adeoba warned.

The HostCom reiterated the need for appointees to the NDDC board to come from oil-producing communities, citing a history of such nominations since the board’s inception in 2000.

He further revealed that previous appointees not from these communities led to legal disputes, with cases filed in Federal High Courts in Abuja and Akure.

The HostCom implored the President to recommend someone from the Ugbo Kingdom for board membership and convene a meeting with stakeholders to verify the original oil producers in Ondo state.

We will shut down oil facilities if their concerns are not addressed.