My mission to Ghana’s orphanage- Grace Nation Entertainment boss Honorable ExKid

The Chief Executive Officer of Grace Nation group of companies, Onuora Chibueze Paul, who has always spoken about the imperative for businesses to be actively involved in philanthropy, recently walked his talk when he visited an orphanage in Accra, capital of Ghana.

He visited the Osu Children’s Home with various items including bags of rice, rolls of tissue paper, vegetable oils, cartons of Indomie noodles, packs of Viju milk drink, tins of Milo and Peak powder milk, packets of cabin biscuits and other needful items.

The serial entrepreneur, popularly known as Honorable ExKid, is the founder and CEO of Grace Nation Entertainment and Grace Nation Building Materials. He has, in the past few weeks, been promoting the new “Road to Greatness” EP of Hizmiz, an artiste in the stable of his Grace Nation Entertainment.

Speaking about his Accra outing, Honorable ExKid, a native of Ogbu Umueri, Anambra State, avowed that his visit to the Osu Children’s home was to fulfil his commitment to society’s less privileged.

“I have done the same thing across Nigeria quietly before extending it across the border to Ghana,” he confirmed.

He further added: “The drive to give back to society has always been part of me since my days as a student at the Federal Polytechnic, Oko. When I ventured into business, I made it part of my business philosophy, which is what is conventionally called Corporate Social Responsibility in business speak.

Philanthropy is not only a CSR for my business, it is also my commitment to the betterment of humanity, and I am especially biased toward orphans.”

Honorable ExKid reiterated his earlier call to profit-oriented companies to be more committed to giving back to society.

“We can help make our world a better place when we attend to the needs of the less privileged, especially orphans,” he said.

