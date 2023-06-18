Meet serial Entrepreneur- Adejumoke Anuoluwapo Olatunji

Lagos State born and Theatre Art (Media Arts and Management) graduate from University of Ibadan, Oyo State, Adejumoke Anuoluwapo Olatunji is one business-oriented personality to look out for you.

Better known as JMK, Adejumoke attended Estate Primary School Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos and later proceeded to Girls high school Agege, Lagos and much later to Lagos State Polytechnic where she had her diploma degree in Business Studies and much later a degree from the prestigious University of Ibadan.

Sharing her life experience as an entrepreneur, Adejumoke disclosed that watching the resilience of her mother in every business she does help inculcate business moral that has made her the woman she has grown to become at the moment.

With hobbies that includes; Volunteering &community involvement, reading, travelling, mentorship, dancing amongst other; Adejumoke in the last 13 years have had the privilege of being adopted as a mentor by so many young and aspiring entrepreneurs around the globe.

She said ‘As a mentor, I have taken on the responsibility of providing guidance and support to those who look to me for advice. While it can be overwhelming and challenging at times, I have found a way to keep pushing through the obstacles and challenges, both personal and business related. It is something I chose and love to do’.