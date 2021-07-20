Mali President, Goita Doing ‘Good’ After Stabbing Attack – Presidency

Mali’s temporary President Assimi Goita was the target of a stabbing attempt in Bamako’s Grand Mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers on Tuesday, the West African country’s presidency said in a post on Twitter.

“The intruder was quickly thwarted by security. Investigations are still underway “According to the presidency.

According to two military sources, Goita was uninjured as a result of the attack.

A caretaker at the mosque, Idrissa Kone, said he saw an attacker approach the president and his security officers draw their rifles.

Goita, a 38-year-old special forces colonel, seized power in June after overthrowing a president for the second time in nine months.