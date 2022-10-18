Helping the youth grow their business is my passion -Aisha-Ochuwa Tella

Aisha-Ochuwa Tella is a corporate planner, venture capitalist, investment advisor, attorney, and author who has astounded the globe with her commercial prowess, stellar work culture, and passion for success.

Aisha Ochuwa is a prime illustration of a rising breed of entrepreneurs who is the mastermind behind a slew of thriving businesses. It is hardly surprising that she transitioned from a legal profession to women’s innovation and entrepreneurial development.

Meanwhile, it is an intriguing tale that would perhaps motivate young people. By openly launching enterprises from within and letting the world observe her convert them into meadows of opportunity in such a short space of time, she has demonstrated her approval and worthiness despite being youthful.

Being a leader in the field of marketing strategy, she has made it her mission to help as many people as possible through the same stage of triumph by laying down a variety of offerings that serve as a blueprint for development in the corporate world. Aisha Ochuwa’s mentoring abilities go further than selectively placing people; as an experienced lawyer, she also counsels them on the best model for the organization.

Conclusively, Aisha has earned accolades around the nation for being a remarkable business tycoon who is helping people realize their career dreams.

Some of these honors include The Awards of Mentorship as an Icon of Young Inspiration, which were given out on May 6, 2022, by The National Association of Nigerian Students. She was honoured in April at the Young Entrepreneurs International Summit and Awards, held at The Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria, by the Young Entrepreneurs Summit and Awards in Association with the Office of the Duke of Royan, France, for her outstanding achievements as a Young Entrepreneur in Nigeria.

