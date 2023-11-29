Gas expansion: Senate summons Dangote Oil Refinery, NIPCO, 13 other firms

The Senate Committee on Gas yesterday summoned no fewer than 15 Oil and Gas companies, beneficiaries of disbursement of billions of Naira from the Nigeria Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), an intervention fund by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The invited companies include NIPCO Gas Ltd; NIPCO Plc; Hyde Energy Ltd; Lee Engineering and Construction Company; Pinnacle Oil and Gas Fze; Transit Gas Limited; Amalgamated Oil Company Nig Ltd (AMOCON).

Others are Gas Nexus Ltd; First Modular Gas Systems Limited; Novagas Limited; Greenville Liquified Natural Gas Company; AP LPG Limited; Dangote Oil Refinery; Delta State Government and MOB Integrated Services

The companies were invited to an Investigative Hearing with the Senate Committee on Gas tomorrow, Thursday, 30 November, 2023 by 2:00pm, at the Meeting Room 107, New Senate Building, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The breakdown of the CBN’s intervention fund showed that NIPCO GAS LTD benefitted the highest amount of N25 billion, followed by N20 billion obtained by the Delta State Government, then N15 billion benefitted by LEE Engineering and Construction Company, while NOVAGas Limited, Greenville Liquified Natural Gas Company and Pinnacle Oil and Gas FZE and Gas NEXUS Ltd obtained N10 billion each.

READ ALSO: Chike iginite music lovers at Trace Live

Similarly, AP LPG Limited and Transit Gas Limited got N8 billion each, with Dangote Oil Refinery accounted for N5 billion, the same amount received by NIPCO Plc and Amalgamated Oil Company Nig Ltd. (AMOCON).

Also, First Modular Gas Systems Limited received an intervention of N4.3 billion, MOB Integrated Services got N2.5 billion and Hyde Energy Ltd obtained a total amount of N2billion.

According to the details of the invitation as seen by The Daily Times, the invited companies are required to appear with their progress reports stating location of projects and the current status of their projects.