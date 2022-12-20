Council member urges Buhari to assent to NYSC Trust Fund bill

*Says, will institutionalise his achievements in office

By Doosuur Iwambe

A member of the governing council, Federal Polytechnic Wanune, Mike Msuaan, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund bill.

Msuaan in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalits on Tuesday noted that assenting the bill will

institutionalise his achievements in office.

Msuaan, who is the North Central Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council spoke at an APC Presidential rally.

According to him, the NYSC Trust Fund will address the challenges bedeviling the scheme.

He said: “I see the Trust Fund law as a very apt one because there was an urgent need to address identified challenges bedeviling the scheme over the years, as nothing can be compared with the paucity of matching funds to discharge the lofty mandate of the scheme.

“It is believed that economic progress achieved by any society is strongly associated with the quality of its human capital and social interaction.”

He stressed that the NYSC is still fundamental to the unity and survival of the entity called Nigeria.

“This scheme has continued to remain the most formidable, organised, and well-composed youth organisation in the country, without deviating from its mandate of integrating and unifying the country as one indivisible entity,” he said.

Msuaan, therefore, urged President Buhari to

assent to the NYSC Trust Fund bill that has been placed before him as his parting present to Nigerian youths.

He reiterated that the bill will further strengthen the responsibility of expelling the erroneous conception and the few misguided expressions about the nobility of the intent of the NYSC scheme, and Nigerian youths in general.

“It is worthy of note that the Trust Fund will help prioritise human capital development and social inclusion as a central anchor of our nation’s development agenda.

“The effect of the Fund Is predictably foreseeable. Nigerian youths are creative, resilient, upwardly mobile, and ambitious.”

