Buhari eager to return home to enjoy his retirement – Presidency

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement after his tenure in office.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said preparations are on top gear for a successful transition to a new government.

The Presidency in the statement condemned as well as describe as outrageous and fake, a quote attributed to President Muhammadu Buhari by a news platform (not Daily Times), indicating that the President is not willing to hand over the Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

Explaining further, the statement noted that a transition committee made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one has already been set up.

The presidency revealed that the committee has been meeting almost on a daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration.

“The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it.

“How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him and then say you won’t hand over to him? This beggars belief.

“The situation of the Sahara Reporters is pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact a loser in the presidential election. Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth.

“The government is already in transition phase. The Transition Committee, made up of representatives of the outgoing administration and the incoming one is meeting on an almost daily basis planning the handover to the Tinubu/Shettima administration. Thirteen committees as offshoots of the main committee, some, to arrange military drills and pulling out of President Buhari, are either all at work or soon to be. So far, everything is going very well and there is no indication of any hitches.

“As for the President, the Daura community has begun their preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years. He, for his part, is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement.” the statement reads