Breaking: Aphrodisiac Seller Jaruma Remanded In Prison

Controversial aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, has been remanded in Suleja prison.

She was arraigned on Tuesday at the Upper Area Court, Zuba FCT Abuja by the Police on four count charge of defamation of character, Injurious falsehood, criminal intimidation and publication of false news with Intent to cause Offence Against the Public Peace.

During the hearing, she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her counsel, Use, Bar James O Esq made an application for her bail but the Presiding Judge Hon.Ismaila Mohammed Jibrin made an order for her to be remanded in prison custody till Friday the 28th day of January, 2022.

Meanwhile, the substantive case has been adjourned to 23/02/2022.

