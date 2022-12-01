Air Peace adds new flights on Enugu, Owerri routes

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Air Peace has introduced new flights on its Enugu and Owerri routes to boost its operations especially as the Yuletide season approaches.

A news release by the airline has revealed disclosed that it has introduced Owerri-Lagos 09:10, Lagos-Owerri 15:30, Enugu-Lagos 07:20, and Lagos-Enugu 17:00 flights.

According to Air Peace, these flights have been introduced to provide more connectivity options for the flying public, especially regular passengers on both routes.

“Passengers can now connect Lagos from Enugu at 07:20 in the morning via Air Peace and return with our 17:00 flight in the evening. This is also applicable to the Owerri route. Passengers can join our Owerri-Lagos 09:10 flight in the morning and return with our 15:30 Lagos-Owerri flight”, the release stated.

