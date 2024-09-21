Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation partners PSHAN to revitalise PHCs in Edo

BY TUNDE OPALANA

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a philanthropic organisation committed to increasing access to primary healthcare across Africa, in partnership with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), and Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EdoSPHCDA), has successfully revitalised four Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs), in Edo State.

These newly-renovated facilities – Atoruru PHC, Uteh PHC, Evubodia PHC and Idunmwunvgha PHC located in Owan West, Ikpoba Okha, Oredo, and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas respectively, are equipped with modern facilities and essential medical supplies, ensuring access to high-quality healthcare services for the residents of the communities.

According to a statement on Friday by Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Co- Founder and Executive Vice Chair of the Foundation, the ribbon – cutting.

ceremony, which marked the official launch of these PHCs, saw the attendance of key dignitaries including Professor Ali Muhammad Pate (CON), Hon. Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, represented by Dr. Erohubie Christian, Consultant, CMAC Chairman at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

Other prominent guests included Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly; Dr. Omosigho Izedonmwen, Executive Secretary of the Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency; Professor Emeritus Oje Aisiku, Arah of Evbiobe Chiefs, Sabongida Ora Traditional Ruler; Igwe Ojo Kani, Traditional Leader of Atoruru; Rt. Rev. Augustine Ohilebo, Lord Bishop of the Sabongida Ora Diocese of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion); Prof. Ewan Alufohai, MD of Alufohai Hospital.

Others were; representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO) led by Dr. Olufunmilola Kolude, South-South Zonal Coordinator, and Dr. Eyo Nora, WHO Edo State Office Coordinator; Ahonsi Dickson, Chairman of Owan West LGA (represented); Dr. Bello Omoruyi, Medical Officer of Health, Owan West LGA; Dr. Dere Awosika, Member of the Leadership Council, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation; and Mr. Dere Otubu, Chairman of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC).

This project is part of the Foundation’s broader commitment to revitalise 23 primary healthcare centres across Nigeria under the Adopt-A-Healthcare-Facility Programme (ADHFP).

The modernisation of the facilities with new equipment and infrastructure is expected to make a significant impact on the communities they serve. Improved access to healthcare will become a reality for residents in the affected areas, reducing the need for long-distance travel for medical attention.

Additionally, these revitalized primary healthcare centres will play a crucial role in strengthening Nigeria’s overall healthcare infrastructure by easing the pressure on secondary and tertiary hospitals, allowing them to focus on more complex medical cases.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation’s approach to primary healthcare revitalization has been recognized as a model for sustainable healthcare development in Nigeria. The World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the Foundation’s results-oriented approach and commitment to long-term healthcare improvement.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Olufunmilola Kolude, WHO South-South Zonal Coordinator, remarked, “This level of results-driven development is commendable. The WHO will continue to deploy expertise to ensure compliance with basic healthcare standards and promote the sustainability of quality healthcare services. Other institutions are encouraged to follow the example set by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation by directing investments into primary healthcare.”