20-year-old student kills classmate for ‘money ritual’ in varsity

BY IDRIS AHMED

Kogi State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old student of Federal University Lokoja for killing his mate, a 19-year-old girl allegedly for ritual purposes.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday when contacted for confirmation

Aya said that the suspect, Jeremiah Samson, from Kaduna state, was arrested on Wednesday in Lokoja and currently being investigated.

He said that Samson had earlier kidnapped the victim identified as Damilola, a student of the Federal University, Lokoja, and demanded and collected N400,000 from her parents.

“Investigation revealed that after collecting the money, he went ahead to strangulate the victim, dismembered the body and buried her in a shallow grave.

According to the PPRO, the suspect has confessed further that it was one herbalist simply identified as Arab Money, whom he claimed contacted him on Facebook that prescribed the ritual for him.

A source alleged that Samson said he decided to kill the victim after kidnapping her at Felele, around the school as she was trying to escape from captivity.

He said the victim was his first target but two bodies were exhumed at the scene, though the body of the first had decomposed

Police detectives exhumed the corpse of the victim with one other corpse buried by Samson in a bush along the NNPC filling station in Felele.

Aya said that the suspect would be charged in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.