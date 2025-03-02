Zulum under fire for demolishing opposition candidate’s property

By Ukpono Ukpong

Human rights activist and lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju, has strongly condemned Governor Babagana Zulum’s administration over the demolition of a five-story building belonging to opposition party candidate, Hon. Attom Magira.

The demolition, which Adeyanju described as an “unlawful action,” was carried out despite an ongoing legal case on the matter.

According to Adeyanju, the governor’s actions stem from political differences and a personal vendetta against Magira.

He noted that Magira’s troubles began after his support group sponsored a harmless billboard advocating for political unity in Borno State.

This, he argued, did not warrant the series of punitive measures taken against the opposition figure, including his arrest and detention.

“I condemn Governor Zulum of Borno state’s unlawful actions in demolishing the five-story building belonging to an opposition party candidate, Hon Attom Magira, based on political differences, despite pending matter before a competent court of law.

“Zulum’s vendetta and campaign of hatred against Attom began when his support group sponsored a harmless billboard calling for merger and unity in Borno State. How is that a crime warranting arrest, detention or demolition of his source of income?

“In a naked abuse of power, the governor destroyed the billboard, arrested Magira, and detained him for nine days, violating his fundamental human rights. He was subsequently charged to court on bogus charges.”

The situation escalated when the Borno State Urban Planning and Development Board (BOSUPDB) moved to demolish Magira’s business plaza.

Adeyanju insisted that the demolition was politically motivated, given that Magira had obtained a statutory right of occupancy and all necessary development permits before constructing the building.

“It is interesting that during the entire construction phase of the said property, no indication was given by BOSUPDB of any breach of town planning rules.

“However, after completing the building and amidst ongoing political differences between the governor and his critic, Mr. Attom, a professor and a supposed intellectual governor took all of these illegal actions.” Adeyanju said

This, he argued, raises questions about the sudden decision to destroy the property only after political tensions arose between Magira and the governor.

Adeyanju emphasized that such actions set a dangerous precedent, undermining democracy and discouraging political participation in the state.