Zulum signs 2 Executive Orders to prohibit indiscriminate felling of trees, mandate sanitation exercise

By Idibia Gabriel

In a move to protect the environment, improve public health, and reduce public nuisance across Borno State, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has signed two executive orders aimed at addressing these critical concerns.

The first executive order prohibits the indiscriminate felling of trees, while the second mandates a monthly statewide sanitation exercise, a statement by Zulum’s media aide Abdurraman Bundi has stated.

At a brief event on Friday at the Government House, Governor Zulum noted that the measures were taken in response to the alarming levels of environmental abuse, particularly the unchecked felling of trees. He emphasized the need to safeguard the ecosystem and protect future generations.

“Pursuant to the powers vested in me by Section 14 (2) and Section 20 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Felling of Tree Law, Cap 53, Laws of Borno State, 1994, and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, the Executive Governor of Borno State, do hereby declare the felling of trees as prohibited forthwith,” Zulum declared.

READ ALSO: Ukum Attacks: Elders council gives Suswam 7 days to apologize

“Therefore, by this declaration, any individual caught unlawfully cutting down trees shall, for a first offence, face a fine of N250,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years. For subsequent offences, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, or a fine not exceeding N500,000, or both,” he added.

In the same vein, the Governor also signed an executive order granting additional powers to the Sanitation Court and declaring the monthly sanitation exercise mandatory.

This initiative is intended to enhance the overall well-being of the people, strengthen the public health system, and reduce the spread of diseases within communities.

“I Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, do hereby declare the first Saturday of every month as Sanitation Day, forthwith,” he stated.

“Going forward, those found to have violated this order shall be punished with sentences not exceeding two years’ imprisonment and a fine of N100,000 for first-time offenders. Subsequent offenders shall be liable to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years,” Zulum stressed.

The Governor also announced that, in the coming days, he will sign another executive order stipulating strict penalties for violations of existing laws on scrap metal scavenging and trading.

He further directed the Borno State Police Command and other relevant agencies to enforce the two executive orders and ensure full compliance.