Zulum meets, engages soldiers, returnees in Malam-Fatori

By Idibia Gabriel

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, visited Malam-Fatori, headquarters of Abadam Local Government, on Sunday, engaging directly with soldiers and returnees.

The visit was aimed at encouraging the military in their effort to restore normalcy and build community resilience, said the release sign by Zulum’s media aide Abdurraman Bundi Monday.

Malam-Fatori is a border community located on the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin which was displaced by terrorists about 9 years ago.

At the 68 battalion headquarters where he interfaced with commanding officers and troops, Zulum commended them for their gallantry in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and restoring peace.

“On behalf of myself and the good people of Borno State, I want to commend the officers and men of the 68th battalion. There was an attack by terrorists a few days ago here, and you gallantly repelled it, giving them a deadly blow. Once again, I commend you for your gallantry,” Zulum stated.

Addressing the returnees, mostly from the neighbouring Niger Republic, Zulum urged them to be vigilant and to report any suspicious person or movement to security personnel.

“The government is working tirelessly to provide the support needed for sustainable peace in this community. Insha Allah, Malam-Fatori has come to stay. We will do everything possible to keep this town standing,” Zulum stated, promising increased security measures and development initiatives.

Zulum was accompanied by the Chairman of Malam-Fatori Resettlement Committee, Engr Bukar Talba, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, and the permanent secretary of the government house, Mustapha Ali Busuguma, among other senior government officials.