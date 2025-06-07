Zulum felicitates with Muslims on Eid-al-adha, pledges greater sacrifices for peace

By Idibia Gabriel

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has reaffirmed his commitment to making additional sacrifices to ensure lasting peace in the state.

While felicitating with muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, Governor Zulum vowed to intensify efforts to strengthen security in all resettled local government areas, in s statement Friday.

He emphasized that the state government will maintain close collaboration with the Federal Government, the Armed Forces, and other security agencies to achieve sustainable peace.

In a Sallah message through his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, the Governor urged citizens of Borno and beyond to use the festive period to remember troops on the frontlines, Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who continue to sacrifice their lives for the region’s stability.

“I extend my warm felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, a festival of sacrifice,” Governor Zulum stated. “Let us embody the virtues of patience, charity, and obedience to Almighty Allah, as exemplified by Prophet Abraham. We must also keep our brave troops and volunteer forces in our prayers, as their sacrifices enable us to live in peace.”

“My recent visit to Marte, Rann, Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa, Kukawa and Monguno is reassuring, we will continue to build resilience among our people. This is the only way to defeat insurgency. On my part, I will continue to make extra sacrifices and invest hugely in the security sector to achieve sustainable peace, ” he added.

Governor Zulum also congratulated Borno’s pilgrims performing this year’s Hajj in the Holy Land, urging them to pray for the state, the North East, and the country as a whole.

“Prayer is the key to our success,” he remarked. “A few weeks ago, I called for a special day of prayer and fasting, which received overwhelming support. This demonstrates our collective resolve to end this conflict,”.

Governor Babagana Zulum reassured that his administration would not rest on its oars until security is restored in the entire state.