Zulum condemns Konduga terrorists’ attack, sympathises with victims

By Andrew Orolua

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, condemned the recent suicide attack carried out by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Konduga Local Government Area.

The attack, which occurred yesterday around 10:00 pm, targeted a night fish market, killing 12 people and leaving 18 others injured.

Zulum, in a statement by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, expressed grief over the incident, stating, “The barbaric acts committed by these terrorists are not only heinous but an assault on our shared humanity.”

He added, “This is a cowardly and barbaric attempt to instil fear in the people and undermine our collective resilience. The people of Borno are resilient, and we refuse to be cowed by terrorists.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Talon Seal Pact, Rally ECOWAS on Unity

“I call on the people of Borno to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies. We should understand that community cooperation is vital in the fight against insurgency.

Zulum expressed condolences to the families of the victims, emphasising that all well-meaning citizens of Borno share in their pain.

“To the families who have lost loved ones, I extend my deepest sympathies and pray to Allah for the quick recovery of those who are injured,” Zulum said.

The governor also reassured residents that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of the people and prevent future attacks.