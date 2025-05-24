Zulum begins 100-bed hospital capacity, market complex in Dikwa

By Idibia Gabriel

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has commenced the construction of a new 100-bed capacity general hospital and a market complex in Dikwa.

Governor Zulum assessed the proposed project site on Thursday and directed that work should begin immediately, according to the media aide Abdurraman Bundi.

The new hospital will include features such as modern medical equipment and specialized units to address the various health challenges faced by the community.

When completed, the hospital will offer comprehensive medical services, such as emergency care, maternal health, and outpatient services, to the residents of Dikwa and surrounding communities.

According to the governor, projects are part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to restore stability, improve healthcare, and boost economic activities in places affected by the over one decade old insurgency.

Speaking separately, Zulum charged the contractors to ensure compliance with all engineering specifications.

The Governor was accompanied by a member of the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, a member representing Dikwa at the State House of Assembly; Zakariya Mohammed, Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele; Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr Bawu Musami; Permanent Secretary of Government House, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma, among many senior officials.