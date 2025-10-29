ZSUBEB commences construction of new mega school in Zamfara

The Zamfara state Universal Basic Education Board has commenced the construction of new mega school at Hayin Buba area of Gusau.

The Executive Chairman of the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB), Professor Nasir Garba Anka, Makaman Sokoto South, formally handed over the site to GUPRAN ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD for the commencement of construction of the new Mega School.

During the ceremony, Professor Anka led a delegation of senior government officials, including representatives from the Office of the State Surveyor General, Permanent Members of the Boar5d, and Directors from various departments of ZSUBEB.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman described the project as a major step toward improving access to quality basic education in Zamfara State. He noted that the initiative is part of the ongoing commitment of His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, under the Rescue Mission Agenda, to revitalize the education sector through infrastructure development and modern learning facilities.

Professor Anka explained that the construction of the new Mega School will help decongest existing schools, create a conducive learning environment, and expand educational opportunities for children in the state capital and beyond.

He commended Governor Dauda Lawal for his consistent investment in education and assured that the Board would ensure transparency, accountability, and strict supervision to guarantee quality delivery of the project.

The ZSUBEB Chairman also charged the contractor, GUPRAN ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD to adhere strictly to project specifications, quality standards, and timelines, emphasizing that the success of the project will directly benefit the people and contribute to the overall development of the state.

In his response, the representative of GUPRAN ENGINEERING SERVICES LTD expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in the firm and pledged to execute the project according to approved specifications and within the schedule.

Professor Anka reaffirmed the Board’s readiness to continue implementing policies and projects that align with the Rescue Mission Agenda of the present administration, aimed at transforming the education sector in Zamfara State.