Zenith Bank’s Gross Earnings Hit N2.5 Trillion in H1 2025, Declares N1.25 Interim Dividend

Zenith Bank Plc has posted a profit before tax (PBT) of N625.63 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, representing a strong performance in a transitioning macroeconomic environment.

The Board approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, a 25% increase from the N1.00 paid in H1 2024, reinforcing the Bank’s reputation as a consistent dividend payer.

According to a report by the bank, gross earnings rose 20% year-on-year to N2.5 trillion, driven by a 60% surge in interest income to N1.8 trillion, up from N1.1 trillion in H1 2024.

This growth was attributed to strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

Net interest income grew 90% to N1.4 trillion, while non-interest income contributed N613 billion. Profit after tax stood at N532 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) at N12.95.

Zenith Bank’s total assets increased to N31 trillion, up from N30 trillion in December 2024. Customer deposits rose 7% to N23 trillion, while the loan book declined to N10.2 trillion, reflecting prudent risk management.

Commenting on the H1 2025 results, Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO, as quoted by the report, noted that Zenith Bank’s performance reaffirms the creativity and innovation of our unicorn workforce in a dynamic operating environment.

“Despite the huge provisioning requirements as the industry exits the CBN forbearance regime, we’ve seen substantial improvement in our asset quality. Our balance sheet remains robust with adequate capital buffers, positioning us well to seize opportunities across our key markets.”

Building on this strong foundation, Umeoji indicated that the Bank expects to accelerate its growth trajectory in the second half of the year.

She assured shareholders that the robust performance, combined with the improved asset quality, positions the Bank to deliver exceptional returns, with expectations of a quantum year-end dividend for 2025.

“Our shareholders can look forward to continued value creation as we leverage emerging opportunities and maintain our strategic growth with strong corporate governance culture,” she noted, highlighting the Bank’s track record of improving dividend payments even during challenging periods.

Looking beyond H1 2025, she reinforced her optimistic outlook.

“We’re on a solid growth path that we expect to maintain through the rest of 2025 and into 2026. Our focus remains on innovation, digital transformation, and developing solutions that address our clients’ changing needs.

“With improving market conditions, we’re well placed to sustain this momentum whilst maintaining responsible leadership and delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders.”

Zenith Bank stated that its financial performance indicates strong fundamentals in a transitioning macroeconomic environment, with profit after tax reaching N532 billion and earnings per share standing at N12.95 for the period under review.

“Net interest income demonstrated exceptional growth, surging 90% year-on-year from N715 billion to an impressive N1.4 trillion, whilst non-interest income contributed N613 billion in H1 2025.

“The Bank’s total assets expanded to N31 trillion in June 2025, representing steady growth from N30 trillion in December 2024, underpinned by a robust and well-structured balance sheet.

“Customer confidence remained strong, with deposits growing by 7% from N22 trillion to N23 trillion in June 2025.

“The loan book stood at N10.2 trillion in June 2025 against N11 trillion in December 2024, reflecting the Bank’s prudent risk management approach,” Zenith Bank stated.

The Bank posted a robust performance in the first half of 2025, reporting a return on average equity (ROAE) of 24.8% and a return on average assets (ROAA) of 3.5% as of June.

Despite inflationary pressures and regulatory compliance costs, the Bank maintained efficiency, with its cost-to-income ratio at 48.2%.

Asset quality showed marked improvement, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio easing to 3.1% in June 2025 from 4.7% in December 2024.

The Bank also retained what it described as a “fortress balance sheet,” boasting a capital adequacy ratio of 26% and a liquidity ratio of 69%—well above regulatory thresholds.