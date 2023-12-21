Zenith Bank makes world finance list of 100 top global companies in 2023

Zenith Bank Plc has been listed in the World Finance 100 2023 released by World Finance Magazine, achieving the feat as the only Nigerian company in the prestigious and exclusive listing.

Zenith Bank’s inclusion in this elite list underscores the bank’s outstanding achievements and resilience in a dynamic and competitive global market.

The World Finance 100 celebrates companies that have reached the pinnacle of achievement across a wide variety of fields of expertise. Each year World Finance compiles the list of 100 companies, purely based on excellence in their field.

The list presents the new business elite, made up of those whose vision and enterprise shapes the conceptual landscape of finance, business and technology. Notably, Zenith Bank stands as the lone Nigerian company and one of just three African companies to earn a place on this esteemed list for 2023, alongside industry titans such as Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, remarked, “It is with great pride that we acknowledge this feat as the exclusive Nigerian company in the World Finance 100 2023.

This accolade is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our valued stakeholders, our innovative spirit, and sustained growth, all achieved amidst the complexities of a challenging economic climate.

This honour further attests to our status as a leading financial institution that continues to set the industry standard in financial performance, good corporate governance and financial stability.”

He expressed his profound gratitude to the Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary leadership and foundational role in shaping a resilient and thriving financial institution.

He also acknowledged the board for the outstanding leadership they provide; the staff, whose drive and commitment sustains the exceptional performance; and the bank’s customers for their steadfast trust in the Zenith brand.