Zenith Bank in Focus: Why It Will Weather CBN’s Forbearance Policy with Ease

In a strategic move to reinforce stability in Nigeria’s financial system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently introduced a forbearance policy — a well-intentioned framework designed to offer regulatory relief and provide banks with leeway to navigate evolving economic pressures.

While some might view this policy as a response to stress signals, a closer look reveals that it is a prudent measure meant to strengthen the system before cracks appear.

Commendably, the CBN is not waiting for a breakdown. Instead, it is acting preemptively to manage risk exposures, sustain investor confidence, and keep Nigeria’s financial institutions resilient. And among those institutions, Zenith Bank Plc stands tall — not just as a stakeholder, but as a symbol of enduring strength.

Industry watchers know that the banks — particularly the big players — must have seen this coming. But few are as well-prepared, well-capitalized, and well-managed as Zenith Bank.

From COVID to Capital Strength: Zenith’s Path to Dominance

Looking back at the COVID-19 era, Nigeria’s banking sector came under immense pressure. Yet, rather than contract, Zenith Bank expanded its technological infrastructure, strengthened its digital platforms, and deepened its customer engagement model. This wasn’t mere survival — it was strategic reinvention.

Between late 2023 and early 2024, as many Nigerian banks undertook ambitious platform migrations and digital overhauls, Zenith stood out — balancing innovation with operational efficiency. These technology investments have since translated into improved service delivery, increased transaction volumes, and new revenue lines, keeping the bank firmly ahead of the curve.

The Safe Haven in a Storm

Amidst the volatility in various sectors — from oil to manufacturing — banking has remained the safest investment window. And at the top of this fortress sits Zenith Bank. The bank’s consistent profitability, robust capital buffers, and sound governance structure have made it a model of financial health.

Let’s not mince words — Zenith Bank is Nigeria’s most profitable bank. For 16 consecutive years, it has ranked No. 1 in Tier 1 capital. Its dividend record is unmatched. It’s been listed among the Top 1,000 Global Banks for 15 straight years, an accolade few African banks can claim.

When we examine the Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 period, Zenith posted remarkable profit growth, aided in part by revaluation gains. But in Q1 2025, even without the tailwind of revaluation, the bank still posted a significant profit jump. What does that tell us? That Zenith’s profits are not built on short-term windfalls — they are rooted in long-term, sustainable fundamentals.

Taking the Bullet and Moving On

Let’s bring this home: Can Zenith Bank absorb the effects of the new forbearance policy?

The answer is a resounding yes.

The policy may require adjustments in provisioning, changes in loan classifications, or tweaks in asset reporting. But Zenith has the financial muscle to handle all of it without blinking. Its capital adequacy ratio remains strong, its non-performing loan portfolio is well-contained, and its earnings power is unmatched.

READ ALSO: N54.9bn, N3bn Anchor Borrowers Scheme: House To Issue Warrant of Arrest on BOI, 25 Deposit Banks

The banking sector, by design, operates on confidence. And confidence comes from numbers. From the 2024 audited reports to the Q1 2025 figures, Zenith Bank has demonstrated that it is more than just resilient — it is ready.

Other banks will need to recalculate; Zenith will recalibrate and move forward.

Conclusion: Leading From the Front

The CBN’s forbearance policy is not a sign of weakness, but of foresight. It is an adaptive strategy to keep the banking industry flexible and strong in the face of rising macroeconomic uncertainties. However, it also serves as a litmus test — not all banks will respond to the policy in the same way.

But Zenith Bank isn’t just any bank. It has been through turbulent times, adapted through change, and emerged stronger each time. It’s not merely participating in the economy — it is shaping it.

If any bank can take the bullet and keep marching, it’s Zenith Bank. And it will continue to lead, grow, and deliver — with or without regulatory cushions.