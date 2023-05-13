Zelensky Arrives in Rome, set to meet with Pope Francis

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has arrived in Rome to hold talks with Italian officials and Pope Francis on ending the war that was launched by Russia last year.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the Vatican has reportedly launched a behind-the-scenes initiative towards this end.

On his arrival on Saturday, Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, was present to receive him and expressed Italy’s commitment to support Ukraine completely and press for a just peace that safeguards its independence.

This newspaper understands that the Italian Premier, Giorgia Meloni, has also been supporting Ukraine with military and other aid.

Zelenskyy’s official meetings began with a call on Sergio Mattarella, head of state, at the Presidential Quirinale Palace.

The Ukrainian President was warmly welcomed by Ukrainians who had braved the rain to show their support during his visit to Rome, which is expected to last several hours.

His next destination is believed to be Berlin. However, due to security concerns, Zelenskyy’s exact schedule has not been publicly announced.

The Vatican confirmed the papal meeting shortly before his plane touched down.

As part of protective measures, a no-fly zone was ordered for Rome skies and police sharpshooters were strategically placed on high buildings. The pontiff has met with Zelenskyy once before in 2020 and makes frequent impassioned pleas on behalf of Ukraine’s “martyred” people.

Recall that Francis had previously expressed his eagerness for peace and had met Ukraine’s Prime Minister in April, who had asked the Pope to help Ukraine get back children illegally taken to Russia during the invasion.

The visit comes after Russia carried out a new wave of air strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, BBC reports.

Ukrainian forces claim they have made progress near the eastern city of Bakhmut. Explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk. The separatist forces in the region accused Kyiv of using Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the UK.