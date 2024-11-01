Zedvance Celebrates 10 Years Of Empowering Individuals and Businesses

Zedvance Finance Limited, an Africa-focused financial institution, is proud to celebrate a decade of transformative impact on African individuals and businesses.

Since its inception, Zedvance has evolved from a traditional consumer lender into a forward-thinking financial services provider, offering a variety of digital credit and liquidity solutions to individuals and businesses across Africa.

This 10th anniversary marks a significant milestone in Zedvance’s journey of driving financial inclusion and creating a positive impact, having supported the financial well-being of over 5 million customers and their households.

As part of the celebrations, Zedvance will engage in a range of activities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including partnerships with six (6) NGOs across the country. Additionally, we will be hosting exciting competitions and recognition programs for our staff, who have been instrumental in navigating this journey with us.

Reflecting on the company’s transformation, Mr. Adedayo Amzat, CFA, Board Chairman of Zedvance Finance Limited, shared: “Our 10th anniversary milestone not only celebrates our success over the years but also highlights our impactful contribution to the lives of our esteemed customers and friends, the new opportunities we have created, and our continued contribution to the growth of the Nigerian economy. We are proud of these achievements and are excited to accelerate our mission of delivering innovative financial solutions across the African financial landscape.”

As Zedvance embarks on its second decade, the company remains dedicated to expanding its financial services offerings with a focus on digital innovation, providing even greater access to financial solutions across Africa. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Zedvance aims to drive inclusive growth and empower even more businesses and individuals to thrive in today’s economy.

About Zedvance Finance Limited

Zedvance Finance Limited is an Africa-focused financial institution providing easy access to digital credit for individuals and businesses. As a member of the Zedcrest Group, Zedvance offers a wide range of financial services to its retail clientele. With a focus on impact financing, Zedvance is transforming the financial landscape by enabling commerce and powering access to digital credit across Africa.