Zamfara Govt pledges efficient electricity generation, distribution, management

The Government of Zamfara state under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal has pledged to create an enabling environment that attracts investment and promotes efficient electricity generation, distribution, and management.

This was disclosed in a statement by Comrade Jamilu Bello, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Works and infrastructure after a successful one day stakeholders workshop on state electricity policy and billing held at the conference Hall of the Ministry in Gusau.

The Honourable Commissioner for Ministry of Works and infrastructure, Engr. Lawal Barau said, the stakeholders workshop was convened to review and validate the Zamfara state Electricity policy and bill.

Represented by Engr. Sanusi Mande, the Director Mechanical of the Ministry, the Commissioner expressed appreciation to all stakeholders for their commitment in strengthening the electricity sector in Zamfara State.

He noted that the workshop marks a significant milestone in the State Government’s efforts to develop a unified and progressive electricity framework. Engr. Barau emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing gaps within the power value chain and reaffirmed the Ministry’s readiness to work closely with all relevant actors towards achieving sustainable energy solutions.

Delivering the keynote address, the Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Electrification Agency, Hon. Muzammil Muhammad, emphasized the importance of developing a strong and forward-looking policy framework that would guide the State toward a sustainable and reliable electricity ecosystem.

He noted that the State Government remained committed to creating an enabling environment that attracts investment and promotes efficient electricity generation, distribution, and management.

As part of the technical session, Mr. Lanre an energy consultant from S2R Consulting. delivered an insightful presentation on the Overview of the Electricity Act 2023 and its Implications for Zamfara State.

His presentation highlighted the new opportunities created by the Act, the expanded regulatory powers granted to states, and the strategic pathways Zamfara can adopt to strengthen electricity governance, improve market efficiency, and accelerate access to power across communities.

Hon. Muhammad further explained that the new electricity policy and bill are designed to align Zamfara with ongoing national power sector reforms, especially following the decentralization of electricity regulation, which now empowers states to exercise greater authority in managing and improving electricity services.

Participants at the workshop commended Governor Dauda Lawal, the Ministry of works and its partners for spearheading such a timely and strategic initiative. They noted that improved electricity supply is essential for boosting economic activities, enhancing security, and improving the overall quality of life for residents of the State.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with the Zamfara State Electrification Agency (ZEA) and S2R Consulting, brought together key players in the electricity sector, including government officials, private-sector representatives, community leaders, legal experts, and technical specialists.

The workshop ended with a collective commitment from stakeholders to support the State Government’s efforts in building a sustainable, reliable, and efficient electricity system that will drive industrial growth and economic transformation across Zamfara State.