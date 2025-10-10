Zamfara generates N358.9bn revenue in 2024, achieves 82% of budget target

The Zamfara State Government says it generated N358.9 billion in revenue for the 2024 fiscal year, representing 82 percent performance of its approved revenue target of N437 billion.

The disclosure was made on Thursday in Gusau by the State Auditor-General, Abubakar Danmaliki, during the official presentation of the state’s 2024 Citizens Accountability Report.

Danmaliki explained that the performance reflected steady improvements in Value Added Tax (VAT), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), federal statutory allocations, as well as aids and grants from development partners.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Finance, Bello Auta, said the report’s presentation was the maiden edition.

He disclosed that citizens nominated projects worth N105 billion, adding that they were “properly executed and completed across the state, including those nominated by GESI (Gender Equity and Social Inclusion).”

Auta noted that prior to the present administration, Zamfara grappled with non-retirement of advances, IGR spent at source when generated, and improper payment documentations.

“The aggregate revenue performance for the year was 82 per cent of the budgeted N437 billion amounting to N358.9 billion for the year,” he explained. He, however, added that the revenue received fell short of the budget by 18 percent, amounting to N79 billion.

He also disclosed that capital expenditure achieved a 55 percent performance rate of the N292 billion budget, while recurrent expenditure for personnel was below target by 16 percent. According to him, other recurrent expenditure stood at 63 percent.

Auta further revealed that the administrative sector expended the highest share of recurrent expenditure at 74 percent, while the economic sector recorded the highest capital expenditure at 41 percent.

“The top 10 value projects of the state for year ended Dec. 31, 2024, being the second year of the present administration, are nearing completion,” he added.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal, represented by the state Head of Service, Alhaji Yakubu Haidara, said the event reflected his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in governance.

“The issue of governance is not a closed-door affair but a collective responsibility, where people must feel the impact of government policies and understand how public funds are being utilised,” he said.

“As we all know, the citizens accountability and financial report provide a transparent summary of how the state’s resources are mobilised and spent to deliver services and infrastructure to the residents.

“I want to assure the good people of Zamfara that my administration will continue to keep the residents informed about the financial commitments, performance and utilisation of public funds,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a combined N3.63 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2024. Between 2021 and 2024, IGR across the states and FCT totalled N10.88 trillion.