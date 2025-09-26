Zamfara first Lady celebrates international world Peace Day in New York

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Her Excellency Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal has celebrated the 2025 United Nations International Day of Peace in New York, United States of America.

This was contained in a statement by Comrade Rabi’tu Yusuf, Press Secretary Office of the First Lady, Zamfara State.

The momentous global event themed “Peace is a Verb, Act Now for a Peaceful World” emphasized the importance of unity, collective action and justice in building a world anchored on peace and mutual understanding.

In her remarks, Her Excellency described her participation as an important opportunity to represent Zamfara State and Nigeria on the global stage.

She emphasized the contributions of Nigerian women particularly wives of governors in fostering peace, stability and social development within communities.

She further called on women and youths to be torchbearers of peace by engaging in acts of kindness, promoting unity and supporting sustainable development goals.

Her Excellency’s presence at the global gathering reaffirmed her vision of a peaceful, just and prosperous society for all.