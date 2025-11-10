Zamfara APC to receive Matawale come Thursday 13th November

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC wishes to happily announce the visit of its leader, former governor and Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle from Thursday, 13/11/2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC publicity secretary to journalists in Gusau

According to the statement, the party under the leadership of Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani invites all party members, supporters, and admirers to turn out in mass to receive the Honourable Minister from 2:00pm at Kotorkoshi area of Bungudu local government area of the state.

On arrival, the august visitor will meet with the party members to be supported by all former governors, deputy governors and other leaders at his residence in Gusau.

On the next day, Friday, the party leaders will lead a stakeholders meeting at the state APC state Secretariat, opposites Maigori filling station bye- pass, Gusau while on Saturday 15th November, 2025 the Honourable Minister will proceed to his hometown of Maradun to continue meeting with party and family members.

While we seek for the full cooperation of security agencies for a smooth outing, we strongly implore our members and supporters to as usual, remain law abiding and of good conduct throughout the outlined programme and beyond.

Be warned also that no weapon of any type is allowed to be carried by anyone, therefore, be watchful against spoilers who may seize the opportunity to bring negative impact on the visit.