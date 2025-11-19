Zamfara:  APC debunks Court order rumours, frowns at anti-party dealings of some members 

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has debunked baseless rumours being spread in an online medium purportedly claiming that some aggrieved APC members from Shinkafi local government area have sued the state chapter of the party challenging their ‘unconstitutional’ sanction from the party.

The party also frowned at certain anti-party dealings and wanton romance that has continued in some sections of the party by some glutenous members.

According to the statement issued by Comrade Yusuf Idris Gusau, APC Publicity Secretary to Journalists in Zamfara it was reported that, one Babangida Aliyu Shinkafi, Kabiru Ibrahim and Ibrahim D Kurya filed a suit on Friday under suit N0 ZMS/GS/65/2025, seeking judicial intervention to halt something that is not in existence, the purported sanction or anything in that regard

This flagrant information is false, misleading and unproven, coming from mischievous persons suspected to have been bribed by the enemies of the party to tarnish the ever increasing good image of the APC in the state.

The Zamfara state structure of the party and the entire executive hereby establish we are not aware of anything concerning discipline or suspension of any of its members from Shinkafi, nor do the party ever received any order of that regard from any court of law.

Although there’s nothing like this, it is possible that the aggrieved persons may be nursing the fears of being sanctioned due to their continued anti-party activities and constant romance with other opposition parties especially the ruling PDP in the state.

They should know better than anyone that the APC constitution has provided sanctions against anyone associated with or engaged in anti-party, and these disciplinary measures will be applied on them if they are found wanting.

The party also challenge them to produce any document or letter validly signed and transmitted to them from the Shinkafi APC Chairman or secretary or any person authorised under to the party’s constitution.

However, the party is not in receipt of any service from the state High Court regarding a court case as published by the online platform.

We believe this is just an attempt to create unnecessary noise and drag judiciary in covering their unlawful dealings and dirty romance with the PDP in the state while continue collecting money from their paymasters to distract our party and members in Shinkafi local government.

Their fear is that APC is becoming more united and formidable, and the contract they are being paid for will not succeed.

We are calling on the APC leadership in Shinkafi local government to constitute a committee and uncover the rationale behind this and report to the state headquarters immediately. The party will ensure no stone is left unturned.