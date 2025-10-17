Zamfara APC commends chieftain for philanthropy

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, former adviser on Urban and Regional Planning (ZUREP) to ex-governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, for his charitable contributions to party members in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the APC publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party lauded Kaura’s “commitment to grassroots empowerment and loyalty to the APC family.”

According to the statement, at a grand event attended by top party leaders, Anas donated five cars and several motorcycles to deserving party loyalists. He also distributed sewing machines, grinding machines, plots of land, and cash totalling ₦30 million to support small-scale businesses and local empowerment initiatives.

In addition, the former aide laid the foundation for an Islamiyya School, pledging to complete the project soon.

Speaking at the event, the state APC chairman, Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, represented by the party secretary, Hon. Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, praised Kaura’s gesture and urged other well-to-do members of society to emulate his example.

Danfulani also commended party leaders, including former governors Bello Mohammed Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, and Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, now a senator, noting that their mentorship continues to inspire younger members.

Other dignitaries present included Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau (APC publicity secretary), Hon. Bashir Idris Ataka (welfare secretary), Hon. Junaidu Attahiru Dosara (assistant publicity secretary), and Hon. Shehu J. Muhammad (assistant welfare secretary).

Also in attendance were Hon. Ibrahim Maigandi Danmalikin Gidan, special adviser on political matters to the Minister of State for Defence; Alhaji Sule Gabake, Kaura Namoda LGA chairman; Hon. Ibrahim Maaji, former special adviser on political matters; Hon. Sanusi Mohammed Sarki, former Gusau LGA sole administrator; and representatives of Senators Sahabi Yau, Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, and Hon. Lawal M. Liman, among others.