Zamfara 8: NYSC rescues last kidnapped corps member

…issues discharge certificates to victim

BY UKPONO UKPONG

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, yesterday announced the safe rescue of the last corps member amongst the seven prospective corps members that were kidnapped on their way to Sokoto orientation camp.

The seven corps members were kidnapped in Zamafa State by bandits including the bus driver that conveyed them to the orientation camp.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the NYSC Director-General disclosed that the Scheme through the support of the military and the men and officers of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), were able to rescue the remaining one corps member from captivity.

He revealed that the seven corps members who were rescued from Zamafa State would be issued discharge certificates especially as the last rescued corps member had spent a year in the hands of his captors.

He said that after all the corps members had passed through in the hands of their captors, they can not be mobilized for service but given their discharge certificates.

Ahmed stated that “on the 30th of August, 2023, we rescued the first prospective corps member, Emmanuel Emmanuel Esudue.

Victoria Bassey Udoka was rescued on the 20th of October, 2023. Abigail Peter Sandy was rescued on the 7th of December, 2023. Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan was equally rescued on the 7th of December, 2023.”

“Obong Victor Udofia was rescued on the 3rd of February, 2024. Daniel Bassey was rescued on the 8th of February, 2024. Glory Etukudu Thomas was rescued on the 9th of June, 2024.”

“Yesterday, 2024, August 24th, we rescued the last person who is Solomon Daniel Bassey.”

He noted that no ransom payment was paid to rescue the corps members, hence there were rescued through the efforts of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

“No state government brought any amount for their rescue as claimed in the media. I must state that I have not received one naira from any state government so far in the name of the rescue of these co-members. No group of people or organization aided the rescue of the prospective co-members apart from the security agencies, particularly the army and the DSS,” he said.

According to Ahmed, the Corps members were transfered from one kidnappers camps to the other, hence, they were not rescued from one place.

He said so far, no arrest has been made but the gang leader who organized the kidnap has been killed.

On his part, one of the rescued Corps member, Emmanuel Esudue Emmanuel said their experience at the hands of their abductors was traumatic, hence, appreciated the Scheme and the security agencies for their efforts in rescuing them.

It would be recalled that on the 17th August, 2023, Seven corps members were travelling from Akwa ibom to Sokoto State orientation camp for their camp experience, but got kidnapped in Zamafa State.