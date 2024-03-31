Zack Orji: Actors Guild hails Tinubu on intervention

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly intervention on the health of Nollywood Actor, Zack Orji, who had departed to the United Kingdom for post-surgery assessment.

Emeka Rollas, National President of AGN, gave the commendation in a statement on Saturday.

Rollas also commended the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care towards the veteran actor as well as the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, for his unflinching support.

“We have witnessed the unprecedented support that President Tinubu is giving to the creative industry.

“This has clearly shown his clear determination to uplift the sector to be more relevant and beneficial to both the practitioners and the national economy and we find it necessary to appreciate him.

“We also appreciate the Minister for Women Affair, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, for her relentless efforts in ensuring that Zack Orji gets back on his feet hale and hearty.

“Zack Orji equally extends his profound gratitude to his longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him all through the period.