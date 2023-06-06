Yusuf emerges new Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly

The lawmaker representing Lokoja II, Aliu Umar Yusuf has emerged the new Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Yusuf emerged as the new Speaker shortly after Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State issued a proclamation for the eighth Assembly.

The House also elected Enema Paul member representing Dekina Okura Constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

In his inaugural speech, the new Speaker, Hon Aliu Umar Yusuf thanked God almighty for the privilege to serve Kogi State.

He also thanked his colleagues for finding him worthy to champion the affairs of the legislative house.

The State Assembly under his leadership will collaborate with other arms of Government towards moving Kogi State forward.

Details shortly..

