Yusuf demands removal of Kano police commissioner over Independence Day boycott

Abba Yusuf, Kano State governor, has called for the removal of the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, after the police chief failed to attend the 65th Independence Day celebrations in Kano.

Speaking at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the anniversary parade, Yusuf expressed displeasure at Bakori’s absence and the withdrawal of police officers from the event.

“As you can see, on this historic and independent anniversary of Nigeria, the Commissioner of Police decided to pull out of the parade along with his own personnel,” Yusuf said.

The governor described the conduct as unprofessional and partisan, insisting it was an act of disloyalty.

“Let me say in particular that I would like to seize this opportunity as a Nigerian, as a Kano citizen, and as the chief security officer of Kano state, to condemn the unethical and partisan attitude of the current Commissioner of Police in Kano state,” he said.

“On this note, on behalf of myself as the leader of the government of Kano, elected by you people, and on behalf of all the Kano people, we condemn. He was nowhere to be found with the other personnel. This is unprofessional. This is disloyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I now wish to take this opportunity to call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to remove the state commissioner of police.”

Yusuf stressed that Kano remains peaceful and urged security agencies to focus on their duties rather than political involvement.

“Today, every Nigerian is happy to celebrate the independence of this country. And we insist on it, because we know Kano is peaceful. The good people of Kano are peace-loving people,” he said.

“But security agencies in Kano, in particular, shouldn’t be involving themselves in partisan politics, which will do no good to all of us in Kano State and in Nigeria, of course.”