Yunusa Yusuf, advocate of FCT Original Inhabitants laid to rest amid tears

Tears flowed freely in Abuja on Tuesday as friends, family, and associates bade farewell to Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, a passionate advocate of the rights of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Original Inhabitants, who was laid to rest after a brief illness.

Until his passing, Yusuf served as Senior Special Assistant on Community Development to the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, and was widely celebrated for his selfless devotion to public service.

The late activist was renowned for his fearless defense of the FCT Original Inhabitants and his consistent role in amplifying their voices in governance and development matters.

Speaking at the funeral service, AMAC Chairman, Hon. Maikalangu, described Yusuf as a “great warrior” whose legacy will endure in the annals of FCT history, noting that his death was not only a personal loss to his family but also a heavy blow to the Gbagyi nation and the wider community.

“This man we honour today is a great warrior who fought for his people. My prayer for the family is that they be strengthened because they have lost a truly great man. Death is inevitable, but God bless the memory of this warrior,”

“This is a season we need him most, but God knows best. He was fearless, outspoken, and played a vital role during my 2023 election. Rest in peace, Buhu, until we meet to part no more”, the chairman said.

He urged the family, colleagues, and the people of the FCT to take solace in the values Yunusa stood for, while praying for the repose of his soul.

On his part, the Regional Coordinator of the Afro-Arab Youth Council (West Africa), Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar, highlighted Yusuf’s courage and consistency in youth advocacy and governance reform.

Recalling their years of struggle, he said Yusuf’s role in championing youth voices in the FCT could not be forgotten.

“Guru, as we fondly called him, died in the field. He deserves to be immortalized because his work should not end here,”

“He stood for justice, for young people, and for good governance. Together, we fought battles behind the cameras,writing letters, going to court, speaking truth to power.

His death is a call to encourage more young people to stand where he stood”, Mukhtar said.

Mukhtar urged government and community leaders to recognize and support young advocates who continue the struggle for accountability and youth empowerment.

Also speaking, council aspirant of the Abuja municipal area council AMAC, Hon. Bala Iyah, who was regarded as a father figure to the deceased, described Yusuf as a devoted and committed son whose strength and resilience left a lasting mark.

“In life, each of us has an angel guiding us. I was Bufu’s angel. He could never look into my eyes and say no to me. I managed him for over a year during his illness, and even though his final sickness came suddenly, I have no regrets that God has called him home,” “We have lost a son, dedicated, devoted, and committed”, Iyah said.