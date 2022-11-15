Yuletide: MMIA customs sets for efficient, friendly traveller clearance procedure

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

An Efficient inter-border travel facilitation is the bedrock of good travel experience for persons and cargo both accompanied and non-accompanied. This was the observation reached at the recent International Protocol Officers Conference (IPOC 2022) and travel facilitation expo which was held at the NIGAV centre.

The conference which had various speakers cutting across various protocol officers saw the presentation of a paper from the representative of Comptroller Mahmoud Gidado, of Nigeria Customs Service Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, Ikeja, speaking on the agency’s position on travel facilitation and NCS roles as well as to create awareness, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

In his paper which was presented by J.D. Tomo, PRO Customs Service, MMIA, highlights the role of the agency in aiding and supporting the development and the implementation of fiscal policies that improves trade facilitation and mutual inter-agency actions on travel route management and fighting against smuggling and other customs prohibited activities.

In bringing the audience to a greater understanding of the roles of customs as a border agency that is mandated with revenue collection and enforcement of the law, Ms Tomo drew the protocol officers’ attention to the Public Service Rules number 010101 which is a mandate for all public servants to acquaint themselves with the Public Service Rules, other Regulations and extant circulars towards transparency, accountability, Justice, equity, due process and the rule of law.

“It is very important for all Public Servants to imbibe all of these in conducting Government Business as this will guide the protocol officers and their counterparts in making sure that custom rules are obeyed and therefore ensuring a hitch-free travel facilitation”.

